Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 21:56
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Seasons." Justin Bieber has teamed up w...

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Seasons." Justin Bieber has teamed up w...

LONDON (AP) — Justin Bieber has teamed up with a choir of London medical staff to record a special charity Christmas single.

The choir, made up of nurses, doctors and other health care staff working in the British capital’s Lewisham and Greenwich public health service, joined the Canadian pop star for a special version of his song “Holy” in a bid to top the Christmas chart.

Choir members recorded their vocals at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios. Profits from the collaboration will go to National Health Service charities.

The choir gained fame when it vied with Bieber in 2015 for the Christmas No. 1 song. Bieber urged his millions of fans on Twitter to support the choir, not him, and it eventually won the top spot on the singles chart. The star then travelled to London and presented them with their charity award.

“It’s great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, as we share a fun bit of U.K. chart history together,” said Bieber, 26. “Especially in these difficult times, I’m humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the frontlines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Updated : 2020-12-15 00:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him