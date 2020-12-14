Alexa
All Blacks, France in same pool for 2023 Rugby World Cup

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 20:39
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2020 file photo, the Webb Ellis Cup is displayed during a presentation in Paris. The 2023 Rugby World Cup will take place in F...

French rugby coach Fabien Galthie poses before the Rugby World Cup 2023 draw, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — Three-time champion New Zealand will renew its rivalry with host nation France after being drawn into the same pool Monday for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The two countries have met seven times in the World Cup, tied for the most-played matchup in the tournament’s history.

Italy was also drawn into Pool A alongside the All Blacks and the French, one of four five-team groups.

Wales, Australia and Fiji were put in Pool C in what appeared the toughest group. England, Japan and Argentina were placed in Pool D, while defending champion South Africa is with Ireland and Scotland in Pool B.

The remaining eight qualifiers — two for each pool — will be known by November 2022, a year before the tournament, following a regional qualification process. At least two will come each from the Americas and Europe, as well as one each from Oceania, Africa and the Asia-Pacific regions.

The seedings for the draw were based on the world rankings at the start of 2020 — instead of after the recent autumn tests, as originally intended — because some teams like South Africa and Japan haven’t played in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10th edition of the World Cup will be the second to be hosted by France. It will be staged in nine cities and run from Sept. 8 to Oct. 21.

French President Emmanuel Macron attended the draw, which was held at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, and said his country promises to bring “French knowhow and savoir-faire” to the event.

Macron also paid tribute to Christophe Dominici, the former France winger who died last month at the age of 48.

Updated : 2020-12-14 22:33 GMT+08:00

