Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 14, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;14;82%;66%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;NE;7;48%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Winds subsiding;14;8;Increasing clouds;15;9;NE;9;74%;44%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;22;12;Increasing clouds;20;12;ESE;11;75%;10%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;12;9;A little a.m. rain;10;5;SSW;14;95%;72%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;-3;-5;SSW;3;84%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but cold;4;-3;Sunny and chilly;7;-1;E;10;38%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with clearing;-10;-15;Cloudy and cold;-10;-17;SW;10;75%;5%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and humid;29;23;A strong t-storm;32;22;ESE;14;74%;100%;13

Athens, Greece;Rain;14;12;Showers around;15;9;N;13;73%;61%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Warmer with some sun;23;16;Mostly sunny;23;16;SSW;11;61%;0%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;22;13;Winds subsiding;22;13;SE;30;49%;69%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;31;23;A t-storm or two;31;23;SSE;7;80%;75%;3

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;26;16;Sunny and nice;26;17;ENE;11;56%;28%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;33;26;E;11;65%;64%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;14;11;Partial sunshine;17;7;NW;10;82%;7%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-9;Sunshine and chilly;0;-8;N;8;17%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;4;-1;Fog, then some sun;7;1;SE;9;82%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;7;5;Mostly cloudy;8;6;SSW;12;70%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;20;7;A little p.m. rain;19;7;SE;8;68%;67%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;30;18;Mostly sunny;31;18;E;9;41%;5%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;5;0;Mostly cloudy;3;1;SE;21;91%;31%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;11;8;A little a.m. rain;10;5;SSW;11;91%;68%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;7;2;Fog, then some sun;6;0;ENE;5;81%;8%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds;3;-1;Low clouds;4;0;ENE;8;84%;27%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunlit and pleasant;28;20;Clouds breaking;24;13;E;17;65%;26%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;27;18;A t-storm around;30;18;NE;9;40%;64%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, colder;2;-8;Sunny, but cold;3;-7;WNW;16;40%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;22;14;Hazy sun and breezy;20;14;WSW;24;51%;56%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Thickening clouds;21;15;Mostly sunny;22;15;SSE;28;59%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;28;21;A shower;28;21;E;6;64%;63%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;31;23;A morning shower;31;25;NNE;12;73%;57%;6

Chicago, United States;Sun and clouds;0;-5;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;ESE;11;44%;8%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;33;22;Variable cloudiness;30;23;NE;11;73%;74%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;6;5;Rain and drizzle;6;4;WSW;13;96%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;27;22;Sunshine, pleasant;27;22;N;17;60%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;11;3;Clouds breaking;9;1;NW;12;80%;44%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;ENE;15;67%;14%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;Hazy sunshine;19;7;NNW;5;65%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;2;-8;Mostly sunny;1;-5;SSW;9;65%;18%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;26;17;Hazy sun;27;17;NNW;8;59%;18%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;32;24;A morning t-storm;30;24;SW;8;81%;78%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;10;5;Periods of sun;9;5;SE;16;81%;77%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very cold;-2;-7;Cold with some sun;0;-8;NNE;8;45%;28%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;An afternoon shower;19;14;Partly sunny;18;12;W;11;73%;5%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little rain;27;13;Cooler;16;13;NE;13;66%;43%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Rather cloudy;26;15;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;NE;10;78%;75%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;28;17;Clouds and sun, nice;28;17;ESE;8;72%;2%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy with flurries;-2;-2;Cloudy;2;1;SSW;17;93%;68%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;WNW;8;71%;77%;6

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;24;14;Mostly sunny;22;14;NE;11;50%;24%;4

Honolulu, United States;Some sun;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;ENE;18;62%;82%;3

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;29;15;Hazy sunshine;28;16;SE;10;57%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;16;4;Hazy sun and cool;15;3;NNW;10;64%;27%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;14;11;A little a.m. rain;13;8;NNE;23;80%;83%;0

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;32;25;Showers around;31;25;WSW;18;72%;85%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;31;24;High clouds;31;23;SSE;13;61%;61%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;26;15;A t-storm around;26;14;NE;10;65%;64%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, cold;4;-11;Mostly sunny, cold;3;-12;W;7;38%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;26;9;Sunny and beautiful;24;10;NE;10;28%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;4;Hazy sunshine;20;4;SW;7;43%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;35;20;Hazy sunshine;35;18;N;18;15%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. snow;0;-1;Cloudy;1;-4;N;9;97%;6%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;N;9;61%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;SSE;10;66%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sun;27;19;Hazy sunshine;26;18;NNE;11;51%;22%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A.M. showers, cloudy;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NW;5;78%;77%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of clouds;16;4;Clouds and sun;19;4;E;13;42%;58%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;31;24;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;10;77%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Areas of low clouds;23;19;Mainly cloudy;23;19;SSE;13;70%;36%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;16;9;Inc. clouds;15;12;SSW;10;69%;78%;2

London, United Kingdom;A touch of p.m. rain;13;8;Partly sunny;11;7;S;15;86%;26%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny;20;8;NNE;8;39%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Partly sunny;29;23;SW;10;63%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;12;6;Partly sunny;11;3;SSW;11;73%;30%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;26;A shower;30;26;E;11;73%;82%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;ENE;8;84%;81%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;30;24;ENE;10;71%;51%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;33;22;Cooler in the a.m.;30;19;SSW;21;55%;42%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;23;9;Hazy sunshine;24;10;SW;7;37%;9%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;20;Periods of sun;27;20;SW;9;78%;20%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;0;-4;Cloudy;-1;-4;S;5;89%;9%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny;33;24;Brilliant sunshine;33;24;ENE;20;59%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and warmer;27;16;A shower in places;20;14;E;20;71%;43%;4

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;-1;-9;Colder;-8;-15;NNW;24;48%;13%;1

Moscow, Russia;A thick cloud cover;-4;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-8;W;6;89%;67%;0

Mumbai, India;Brief a.m. showers;28;25;Hazy sunshine;31;24;N;16;58%;4%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Sunshine and nice;27;14;NNE;16;45%;16%;10

New York, United States;Rain this morning;6;-1;Mostly sunny, breezy;4;-3;N;31;38%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;18;11;A few showers;17;12;NNE;9;86%;84%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;-10;-11;A little snow;-10;-14;SW;20;85%;93%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;9;0;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-1;WNW;20;47%;34%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;1;0;Rain and drizzle;3;0;WNW;8;91%;62%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds may break;0;-12;Partly sunny, colder;-10;-15;NW;23;53%;7%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;29;26;Cloudy, p.m. showers;29;25;N;18;80%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Variable cloudiness;30;24;NW;14;75%;72%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Downpours;30;24;ENE;10;79%;88%;7

Paris, France;Spotty showers;11;7;A little a.m. rain;9;3;S;10;80%;61%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;24;13;Sunny and warmer;29;15;SE;20;38%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;NNE;9;64%;76%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NE;18;70%;67%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;SE;7;54%;9%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Mostly cloudy;3;2;S;7;86%;66%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, but colder;-5;-16;Sunny and quite cold;-6;-17;NNW;12;30%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds, p.m. showers;18;10;Downpours;18;10;SE;13;68%;90%;9

Rabat, Morocco;A shower in the p.m.;20;12;Partly sunny;19;11;SE;5;83%;28%;2

Recife, Brazil;Mainly cloudy;29;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;ESE;14;71%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;6;4;Partly sunny;6;3;ENE;19;64%;56%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-2;Cloudy;1;-1;S;13;90%;70%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;34;26;Partial sunshine;32;26;WSW;10;65%;7%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;23;11;Hazy sun;22;11;SSE;17;27%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;15;4;Clouds breaking;14;4;NE;6;77%;15%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-2;-5;Cloudy;0;-4;SSW;7;93%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sun and some clouds;14;7;Inc. clouds;13;8;SSE;8;68%;24%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;17;A stray shower;25;17;ENE;13;70%;53%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;Sunshine, pleasant;28;22;ENE;10;70%;48%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Variable clouds;28;18;Partly sunny, humid;28;18;NNW;8;74%;30%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;23;5;Partly sunny, nice;25;6;N;7;12%;0%;4

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;35;11;Plenty of sun;32;12;SSW;10;29%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny;30;21;N;15;72%;25%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Times of rain;15;8;Inc. clouds;13;11;SSE;10;74%;83%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with a shower;9;5;Rain tapering off;10;7;SSW;14;78%;89%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and quite cold;-5;-13;Sunny, but very cold;-4;-13;NW;11;30%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sunshine;6;1;Partly sunny, chilly;6;1;N;15;52%;2%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NW;8;81%;85%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A bit of rain;4;1;Fog, then some sun;7;-1;SSW;7;86%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;ENE;2;74%;27%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy with a shower;4;3;A little p.m. rain;6;5;S;11;94%;87%;0

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;23;21;A t-storm in spots;25;23;ENE;19;79%;81%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;19;14;Rain and drizzle;18;15;ENE;16;76%;82%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;-1;-4;Cloudy;2;0;S;13;92%;69%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rather cloudy, cold;1;-3;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-4;NE;7;72%;22%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;7;0;Cloudy;8;2;NNE;3;72%;55%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, chilly;8;3;Hazy sunshine;9;4;SSE;8;54%;54%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower in the p.m.;26;10;Cooler with a shower;18;11;SSW;25;60%;96%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;17;5;Sunny and nice;19;6;NE;5;52%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;11;1;Sunshine, but chilly;9;0;NNW;11;47%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;2;-4;Cloudy;-1;-5;NE;15;54%;34%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;18;11;Partial sunshine;19;11;SSE;5;55%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly cloudy;19;10;SW;4;63%;11%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and frigid;-22;-28;Not as cold;-16;-25;SSE;7;66%;19%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;7;4;Rain tapering off;8;5;SSW;11;77%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;7;2;Mostly cloudy;6;2;SE;17;77%;34%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and warm;33;21;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;ESE;9;49%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy, snow showers;-1;-5;Cloudy;-1;-3;S;10;96%;28%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;Cloudy;3;0;SSE;16;87%;11%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;16;11;Mostly sunny;20;15;N;27;67%;0%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;33;22;Hazy sun;33;23;NNW;8;50%;8%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;8;2;Overcast;7;3;NNE;3;70%;44%;1

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-14 22:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan