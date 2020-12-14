Draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw on Monday for the last 16 in the Champions League:
First Leg
Feb. 16-17 or 23-24
Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)
Lazio (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)
Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England)
Leipzig (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England)
Porto (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy)
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)
Sevilla (Spain) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Atalanta (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)
___
Second Leg
March 9-10 or 16-17
Manchester City (England) vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Lazio (Italy)
Chelsea (England) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain)
Liverpool (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany)
Juventus (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal)
Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Barcelona (Spain)
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Sevilla (Spain)
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Atalanta (Italy)
