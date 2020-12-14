Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 19:29
Draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw on Monday for the last 16 in the Champions League:

First Leg

Feb. 16-17 or 23-24

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)

Lazio (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England)

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England)

Porto (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy)

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Sevilla (Spain) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

___

Second Leg

March 9-10 or 16-17

Manchester City (England) vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Lazio (Italy)

Chelsea (England) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Liverpool (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany)

Juventus (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Barcelona (Spain)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Sevilla (Spain)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Atalanta (Italy)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-14 20:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18