Pakistan police arrest 3 militants, foiling possible attack

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 19:16
MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's counter-terrorism police on Monday raided a militant hideout in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, arresting three suspects linked to past bomb attacks. The men had also plotted to target the Islamabad Stock Exchange, police said.

According to the police statement, the suspects were involved in four bombings that killed four people and wounded 30 this year. It said the arrested militants had a history of links with the Pakistani Taliban but were now allegedly acting as mercenaries and receiving instructions from someone in neighboring Afghanistan.

Pakistan has witnessed scores of militant attacks in recent years.

The latest development comes a day after a roadside bomb wounded 23 people near a police station in the city of Rawalpindi, where the Pakistani military’s headquarters and the offices of the country’s spy agencies are located.

Rawalpindi is located about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of the capital, Islamabad.

Updated : 2020-12-14 20:38 GMT+08:00

