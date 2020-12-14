Alexa
Foxconn's Fuscom to close coffee brand across Taiwan due to pandemic

One bitter year after takeover, Fuscom to give up coffee business

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/14 18:06
(Facebook, IT'S DAVID screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn's subsidiary Fuscom Advertising Group announced on Monday (Dec. 14) that it would end its coffee business due to the impact of COVID-19, and the closure would take effect immediately.

All employees of its remaining 11 stores will be laid off, media reported.

Headquartered in Taichung, the coffee chain was previously known as Crown&Fancy and was acquired by Fuscom in late December. The name of the dying brand was changed into "IT'S DAVID" in February.

A source familiar with the matter told media that the business has been operating at a loss, though the sales had been increasing slowly in the months before the pandemic. However, the outbreak put the capital of the business under strain.

Employees previously broke the news of frequently delayed salaries long before the announcement was made.

The company stated that it would close all stores Monday (Dec. 14) to undergo financial restructuring and compensate employees.

