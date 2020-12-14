Taiwan rookie cop saves kitten, wins fans

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taoyuan police officer has received abundant acclaim on social media after the story of him rescuing a cat was posted on Facebook.

A user on the site on Friday (Dec. 11) reported the sighting of the officer’s benevolent act, saying that he left his patrol car in a rainstorm to move a kitten lying on the street to a safe place by the roadside, per CNA. Many cat lovers left messages under the post praising the officer’s heartwarming behavior.

Luzhu Precinct identified the officer as 25-year-old Wu Chi-feng (吳其峰) of the Nanzhu Police Station. The precinct added that Wu has only been on the force for 11 months.

Wu said on Sunday that he was on his way back to the station after pursuing illegal gravel trucks when he spotted a white cat in the middle of Youguan Road in Luzhu. The officer added that the cat looked frightened and afraid to move as vehicles whizzed past it on both sides.

The officer went on to say that he is fond of small animals and worried for the cat's safety. It was no trouble at all, and any kindhearted person would have done the same, he said.