Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan rookie cop saves kitten, wins fans

'Any kindhearted person would have done the same': Officer Wu

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/14 17:57
Wu Chi-feng (Luzhu Precinct photo)

Wu Chi-feng (Luzhu Precinct photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —　A Taoyuan police officer has received abundant acclaim on social media after the story of him rescuing a cat was posted on Facebook.

A user on the site on Friday (Dec. 11) reported the sighting of the officer’s benevolent act, saying that he left his patrol car in a rainstorm to move a kitten lying on the street to a safe place by the roadside, per CNA. Many cat lovers left messages under the post praising the officer’s heartwarming behavior.

Luzhu Precinct identified the officer as 25-year-old Wu Chi-feng (吳其峰) of the Nanzhu Police Station. The precinct added that Wu has only been on the force for 11 months.

Wu said on Sunday that he was on his way back to the station after pursuing illegal gravel trucks when he spotted a white cat in the middle of Youguan Road in Luzhu. The officer added that the cat looked frightened and afraid to move as vehicles whizzed past it on both sides.

The officer went on to say that he is fond of small animals and worried for the cat's safety. It was no trouble at all, and any kindhearted person would have done the same, he said.
Luzhu Precinct
kitten

RELATED ARTICLES

2 leopard cat kittens found in W. Taiwan gutter
2 leopard cat kittens found in W. Taiwan gutter
2019/09/24 15:11

Updated : 2020-12-14 22:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan