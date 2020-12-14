Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Baby food made with rice in Taiwan contaminated with cadmium

Authorities launching investigation into source of contamination

  139
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/14 17:30
Baby food in Taiwan contaminated with cadmium 

Baby food in Taiwan contaminated with cadmium  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four out of 20 samples of baby food made with rice bought in northern Taiwan have been found to contain dangerous levels of cadmium, the exposure to which could result in kidney, bone, and brain damage in infants.

The samples include 11 rice cereal products and 9 teething wafers, purchased online and in retailers from Taipei and New Taipei in July, according to the Consumers’ Foundation, which held a press conference on the inspection on Monday (Dec. 14).

The four problematic products, all produced in Taiwan, were found to contain cadmium at levels between 0.05 and 0.3 ppm, exceeding the safety limit of 0.04 ppm. They are made by Open Seeds (喜稼園), Want Want (旺旺), Yifeng Food (義峰食品), and Sanlea (三立).

The companies now face a fine between NT$30,000 (US$1,066) and NT$3 million in violation of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation. They could also be ordered to suspend or terminate business under severe circumstances.

The revelation has sparked safety concerns about the source of the rice products, with the Council of Agriculture (COA) officials promising an investigation into the cadmium contamination. According to COA, only five out of 589 rice paddies inspected this year were found to have been contaminated by the metal, wrote UDN.
baby food
teething wafers
rice cereal
cadmium
rice
Consumers' Foundation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan faces heated calls for reversal of ractopamine policy
Taiwan faces heated calls for reversal of ractopamine policy
2020/11/19 17:29
First batch of Taiwan rice ready for export to Japan
First batch of Taiwan rice ready for export to Japan
2020/11/10 18:01
Excessive toxicity found in dried mushrooms in Taiwan
Excessive toxicity found in dried mushrooms in Taiwan
2020/11/02 15:06
Municipal chiefs in southern Taiwan tussle over braised pork rice
Municipal chiefs in southern Taiwan tussle over braised pork rice
2020/10/20 17:07
Passport cover competition spotlights Taiwan’s cultural diversity
Passport cover competition spotlights Taiwan’s cultural diversity
2020/09/03 15:54

Updated : 2020-12-14 18:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic