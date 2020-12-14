Taiwan cannot legally require ractopamine-free labels for pork: Minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister without portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) said Monday (Dec. 14) that Taiwan would have to present scientific evidence proving the health risk of ractopamine before it legally requires labeling of the leanness-enhancing drug on pork products.

In light of the controversy surrounding the government's lifting of restrictions on U.S. pork imports containing ractopamine, the Cabinet's Office of Trade Negotiations said on Sunday (Dec. 13) that the country cannot implement tighter rules on pork imports without a sound scientific basis. It said the legal requirement of ractopamine-free labels could result in discriminatory policies and potential trade retaliation from other countries.

During a press interview on Monday, Deng said the local requirement on pigs' kidneys is already stricter than the international standards. He said the country must have good reasons if it wants to adopt more stringent rules on other pork parts.

According to the World Trade Organization, governments should not implement regulations that create unnecessary technical obstacles to international trade, Deng pointed out. He said marking pork products containing globally acceptable residue levels of the feed additive would be considered an example of that.

The Cabinet minister stressed that although the government would stick to the current regulatory measures, local businesses are welcome to add ractopamine-free labels on their products to ensure competitiveness. He said the best way to resolve the ractopamine problem is through the combined efforts of the government and the Taiwanese public, reported CNA.

Although ractopamine is banned for use in pigs in Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced in August that the country will lift the ban against U.S. pork containing the drug beginning next year, in an attempt to pave the way to negotiate a trade deal with Washington. Although some international experts have warned about the potential risks of consuming meat containing ractopamine, there has been no conclusive evidence supporting the claim.