Experts gather for computing workshop at Taiwan's NCKU

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University's (NCKU) newly established school of computational intelligence began its second Workshop on Future Computing (WFC) on Monday (Dec. 14), with 96 scholars and experts expected to attend the event over the course of two days.

The forum was kicked off by a keynote speech from Steve Reinhardt, a hardware engineering manager at Microsoft. The forum is being held in Tainan, but overseas speakers and participants are taking part in the event remotely in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Steve Reinhardt (NCKU photo)

NCKU President Jenny Su (蘇慧貞) said at the opening ceremony that the university is committed to preparing students for dealing with future challenges. Students from various disciplines should be equipped with computing skills, according to Su, who added that the Miin Wu School of Computing, which was established in August, aims to foster multidisciplinary talents.

The WFC provides an opportunity for experts and elites from a wide range of disciplines to gather together and exchange ideas, noted NCKU Vice President Wu Cheng-wen (吳誠文). Shieh Ming-der (謝明得), dean of the computing school, noted that the workshops, which are held regularly, help to promote the school as it continues to recruit talent, and paves the way for collaborations with different industries.

NCKU President Jenny Su (NCKU photo)

According to NCKU, the school of computational intelligence has opened a series of introductory courses designed specifically for students without a computer science background this year. The aim is to cultivate digital literacy so that students from different departments will be able to incorporate their expertise with pragmatic digital skills.

The master's credit and degree programs under the computing school have begun accepting applications this semester, while a project between NCKU’s doctoral students and non-volatile memory solution provider Macronix, which donated NT$420 million (US$13.8 million) to establish the school, will be launched next year, NCKU added.

Courses from the school are given by approximately 20 professors across NCKU's different departments as well as from overseas. The university said it hopes to expand the school to include 50 faculty members within four years.