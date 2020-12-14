Mercury to dip down to 12 degrees Celsius tonight in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that due to the effects of a northeast monsoon, the temperature in Taiwan could drop down to 12 degrees Celsius tonight (Dec. 14), with cold weather likely to continue through Wednesday (Dec. 16).

During his weather forecast this morning, Wu said that the latest model from the European Centre for Medium‑Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) predicts that a northeast monsoon will shift south toward Taiwan, bringing with it frigid air and moisture from the north. Wu predicted that Taoyuan and areas north as well as the eastern half of Taiwan will see local showers and cold temperatures, while heavier rains are likely on the north coast, mountainous areas of northern Taiwan, and eastern Taiwan; meanwhile, Hsinchu and areas south will see partly cloudy to clear skies.

Wu predicted that from this evening to Tuesday morning (Dec. 15), the low temperature in flat areas could drop down to 12 or 13 degrees, potentially setting the record for the lowest temperature so far this winter. At 4:30 a.m. this morning, the temperature in Miaoli's Touwu Township dropped down to 13.6 degrees, Yunlin's Huwei Township saw the mercury dip to 14.9 degrees, and Hualien's Shoufeng Township witnessed the thermometer fall to 14.9 degrees.

Wu pointed out that the latest models show that the cold air will gradually weaken and the temperatures will rise slightly on Thursday (Dec. 17). By Thursday, northern Taiwan will continue to be wet and cold, while there will be a large temperature difference between day and night in central and southern Taiwan.

On that day, scattered showers will be likely in the eastern half of greater Taipei and eastern Taiwan and cloudy skies will be seen over western parts of the country. There will be a brief respite on Friday (Dec. 18), with temperatures rising slightly, cloud cover diminishing, and sporadic rains limited to eastern Taiwan.

Wu cited the latest weather models as predictive that starting on late Friday evening, another wave of cold air will begin to move southward and temperatures will start to drop again.

On Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 19 and 20), Wu predicted that northern Taiwan will again see wet and cold conditions. On Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 21 and 22), Wu forecasted that the air over Taiwan will be drier, but temperatures will be at their lowest yet, both day and night.