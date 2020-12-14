Alexa
Man dies while climbing eastern Taiwan mountain

Chiang fell into ravine one hour into hike up Hualien County's Pingfeng Mountain

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/14 15:51
(National Airborne Service Corps photo)

(National Airborne Service Corps photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 29-year-old man from Taoyuan City died on Sunday (Dec. 13) after falling into a ravine while climbing Pingfeng Mountain in Hualien County.

The Hualien County Fire Department said that four hikers started climbing Pingfeng Mountain from the Dayuling trailhead early Sunday morning, according to CNA. Around 4:00 a.m., the department received calls from the group that about one hour into their hike, a man surnamed Chiang (江) fell out of sight into a ravine and did not respond to their calls.

Police and firefighters immediately began a search and rescue to find the missing hiker. When they reached the site of the accident, they quickly located the man and found that he was barely breathing. The rescue team administered CPR but he was declared dead shortly after.

The rescue team decided to move the deceased man to a more spacious area to evacuate him from the mountain trail and called the National Airborne Service Corps (NASC) for assistance, CNA reported. An NASC helicopter successfully airlifted the man's body at 2:03 p.m. and landed at Hualien Baseball Stadium at 2:26 p.m. The case was transferred to Hualien County's Xincheng police station for investigation and processing.

The summit of Pingfeng Mountain, located in the southwest of the Taroko National Park, is 3,250 meters in elevation and is one of Taiwan's 100 most renowned peaks.

(National Airborne Service Corps photo)
Updated : 2020-12-14 18:37 GMT+08:00

