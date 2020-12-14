Taiwan Navy's first official Tuo Chiang corvette to be launched Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first of the Taiwanese Navy’s Tuo Chiang-class guided missile corvettes, nicknamed the "aircraft carrier killer" will be officially launched in a ceremony in Yilan on Tuesday (Dec. 14).

Following the launch of the Coast Guard’s first Anping-class patrol ship (a modified version of the Tuo Chiang) last Friday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Defense Minister Yen Te-fa (嚴德發), and Navy Commander General Liu Chih-pin (劉志斌) will attend the Navy’s launching ceremony for its first Tuo Chiang-class ship since the 2014 prototype.

According to the Navy, the corvette has a maximum speed of 30 knots, a displacement of about 685 tons, and a maximum operational range of 1800 miles. The ship’s arsenal includes Sea sword II missiles, Hsiung Feng II and III anti-ship missiles, a 76 mm cannon, a Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS), and a T-74 machine, CNA reported.

It is also equipped with a surface search radar and fire control radar, while its electronic warfare system includes an early warning system and electronic countermeasures for incoming missiles. This newer model and all future Tuo Chiang ships are much larger than the original prototype, as they carry more weapons and equipment.

The Taiwan government in recent years has made significant efforts to promote domestic production of naval ships, submarines, and other military hardware.