Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Dec. 14) announced four new cases of Wuhan coronavirus imported from the Philippines and Indonesia.

During a press conference on Monday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced four imported COVID-19 infections, raising Taiwan's total to 740. Among the latest cases, two tested positive for the disease after their self-health monitoring period had ended.

According to Chuang, Case No. 738 is a Filipino woman in her 20s who came to Taiwan for work (non-manual labor job) on Nov. 26. Prior to departure, she presented proof of a negative coronavirus test, which had been taken within three days prior to the date of her flight.

After entering the country, she went to an epidemic prevention hotel to begin her quarantine. She did not report experiencing any symptoms of the virus during her quarantine.

After her quarantine expired on Dec. 11, she underwent a test for the coronavirus on Dec. 12. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 14 with a Ct value of 33.

The health department has identified a total of 18 persons who came in contact with the woman, including 10 who have been told to begin home isolation and eight who have been asked to start self-health monitoring.

Chuang pointed out that Case No. 739 is a male Filipino migrant worker in his 20s who came to Taiwan for work on Nov. 20 of this year. Prior to departure, he presented proof of a negative coronavirus test, which had been taken within three days before his flight.

After arriving in Taiwan, he went directly to an epidemic prevention hotel to begin his quarantine. He did not report experiencing any symptoms of the virus during his stay.

Prior to the expiration of his quarantine on Dec. 3, he underwent a coronavirus test and the results came back negative. After his self-health monitoring period ended on Dec. 12, his labor broker arranged for him to undergo one more coronavirus test.

On Dec. 14, the results of the test came back positive and he had a Ct value of 31. Because he had been asymptomatic throughout his stay and he did not come in contact with any other persons, the health department has not implemented contact tracing for his case.

Chuang said that Case No. 740 is an Indonesian fisherman in his 20s who came to Taiwan for work on Nov. 26. Prior to departure, he presented proof of a negative coronavirus test, which had been taken within three days prior to the date of his flight.

After arriving in Taiwan, he went directly to an epidemic prevention hotel to begin his quarantine. He did not report experiencing any symptoms of the virus during his quarantine.

After his quarantine expired on Dec. 11, his labor broker arranged for him to be transported by an epidemic prevention vehicle to a hospital to undergo testing for the coronavirus.

On Dec. 14, he tested positive for COVID-19 and had a Ct value of 31. A total of nine people who came in contact with the man in the epidemic prevention vehicle have been told to begin home isolation as they had not worn masks.

Chuang stated that Case No. 741 is an Indonesian female migrant worker in her 40s. She came to Taiwan for work on Nov. 19.

Prior to departure, she presented proof of a negative coronavirus test, which had been taken within three days prior to the date of her flight. After arriving in Taiwan, she went directly to an epidemic prevention hotel to begin her quarantine and did not report experiencing any symptoms of the virus during her stay.

While still in quarantine, she was tested for the coronavirus on both Nov. 28 and Dec. 2. In both cases, the results came back negative.

After her quarantine ended on Dec. 4, her labor broker arranged for her to go to a hospital to undergo medical examinations, and she was placed in a migrant worker dormitory. On Dec. 7, her broker arranged for her to begin self-health monitoring there.

On Dec. 11, her employer requested that she undergo a fourth coronavirus test. On Dec. 14, she was confirmed to have COVID-19 with a Ct value of 32. The health department has identified a total of three persons who came in contact with the woman.

One of the contacts, who stayed in the same dormitory as the woman from Dec. 4 to 6, has been told to start home isolation. The other two contacts have been asked to commence self-health monitoring.

Taiwan's CECC on Monday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 115,384 COVID tests, with 113,574 coming back negative.

Out of the 740 confirmed cases, 648 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 606 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 127 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.