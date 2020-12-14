Over 450,000 turn up for weekend concert at New Taipei’s Christmasland

Annual concert at New Taipei's Christmasland saw more than 450,000 attendees over weekend. (New Taipei Government photo) Annual concert at New Taipei's Christmasland saw more than 450,000 attendees over weekend. (New Taipei Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 450,000 people gathered at New Taipei City's Christmasland over the weekend to attend the annual holiday concert put on by Taiwanese and international performers.

The two-day concert, which featured 21 pop singers and bands from Taiwan and abroad, attracted a jaw-dropping number of visitors on Saturday (Dec. 12) and Sunday, including many who had waited in line to enter the venue for 10 hours.

Comedian Mickey Huang (黃子佼), former news anchor Dacie Chao (趙岱新), and travel host SaSa (鍾欣愉) took on the responsibility of hosting the event. Meanwhile, performers who took the stage included Accusefive, Bii, Eric Chou(周興哲), Hebe Tien (田馥甄), Julia Wu (吳卓源), Kimberley Chen (陳芳語), Nine One One (玖壹壹), Shi Shi (孫盛希), OSN (高爾宣), 831, and 9m88.

During his surprise visit on Sunday, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) described the concert as "the world's largest gathering during the coronavirus pandemic" and said it was made possible by the dedication of all medical workers in the country. He said this was the 10th anniversary of New Taipei's Christmasland and that he wanted to thank the participants for their continual support, reported CNA.

The Christmasland festival, which is scheduled to run from Nov. 13, 2020, to Jan. 3, 2021, has attracted more than 4.2 million visitors since its opening, according to the New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department. In addition to the weekend concert, light shows and installations inspired by Walt Disney characters, such as Snow White, Peter Pan, and Alice in Wonderland, are also featured at the event.



Christmasland festival in New Taipei drew large crowds over the weekend. (New Taipei Government photo)



Taiwanese pop singer Hebe Tien. (New Taipei Government photo)



Taiwanese pop band 831. (New Taipei Government photo)



Taiwanese Korean singer and songwriter Bii. (New Taipei Government photo)



Mayor Hou Yu-ih (second left) thanks frontline medical workers in Taiwan for their contributions. (CNA photo)