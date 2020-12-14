Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Over 450,000 turn up for weekend concert at New Taipei’s Christmasland

Hou Yu-ih credits medical workers in Taiwan for ‘world’s largest gathering during pandemic’

  273
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/14 15:09
Annual concert at New Taipei's Christmasland saw more than 450,000 attendees over weekend. (New Taipei Government photo)

Annual concert at New Taipei's Christmasland saw more than 450,000 attendees over weekend. (New Taipei Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 450,000 people gathered at New Taipei City's Christmasland over the weekend to attend the annual holiday concert put on by Taiwanese and international performers.

The two-day concert, which featured 21 pop singers and bands from Taiwan and abroad, attracted a jaw-dropping number of visitors on Saturday (Dec. 12) and Sunday, including many who had waited in line to enter the venue for 10 hours.

Comedian Mickey Huang (黃子佼), former news anchor Dacie Chao (趙岱新), and travel host SaSa (鍾欣愉) took on the responsibility of hosting the event. Meanwhile, performers who took the stage included Accusefive, Bii, Eric Chou(周興哲), Hebe Tien (田馥甄), Julia Wu (吳卓源), Kimberley Chen (陳芳語), Nine One One (玖壹壹), Shi Shi (孫盛希), OSN (高爾宣), 831, and 9m88.

During his surprise visit on Sunday, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) described the concert as "the world's largest gathering during the coronavirus pandemic" and said it was made possible by the dedication of all medical workers in the country. He said this was the 10th anniversary of New Taipei's Christmasland and that he wanted to thank the participants for their continual support, reported CNA.

The Christmasland festival, which is scheduled to run from Nov. 13, 2020, to Jan. 3, 2021, has attracted more than 4.2 million visitors since its opening, according to the New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department. In addition to the weekend concert, light shows and installations inspired by Walt Disney characters, such as Snow White, Peter Pan, and Alice in Wonderland, are also featured at the event.

Over 450,000 turn up for weekend concert at New Taipei’s Christmasland
Christmasland festival in New Taipei drew large crowds over the weekend. (New Taipei Government photo)

Over 450,000 turn up for weekend concert at New Taipei’s Christmasland
Taiwanese pop singer Hebe Tien. (New Taipei Government photo)

Over 450,000 turn up for weekend concert at New Taipei’s Christmasland
Taiwanese pop band 831. (New Taipei Government photo)

Over 450,000 turn up for weekend concert at New Taipei’s Christmasland
Taiwanese Korean singer and songwriter Bii. (New Taipei Government photo)

Over 450,000 turn up for weekend concert at New Taipei’s Christmasland
Mayor Hou Yu-ih (second left) thanks frontline medical workers in Taiwan for their contributions. (CNA photo)
Christmas concert
Christmasland
Christmasland in New Taipei City
holiday celebration
Christmas in Taiwan
Christmas
Hebe
Bii
pop star
New Taipei City
New Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's National Taichung Theater has glad tidings for Christmas
Taiwan's National Taichung Theater has glad tidings for Christmas
2020/12/13 10:42
Taipei, New Taipei sign contract to host World Masters Games 2025
Taipei, New Taipei sign contract to host World Masters Games 2025
2020/12/11 11:09
Foreign ambassadors to Taiwan call for end to violence against women
Foreign ambassadors to Taiwan call for end to violence against women
2020/12/10 15:54
Taiwan's Christmas King grapples with a slide in overseas demand for decorations
Taiwan's Christmas King grapples with a slide in overseas demand for decorations
2020/12/08 19:00
Taiwan train almost buried by rain-triggered landslide
Taiwan train almost buried by rain-triggered landslide
2020/12/04 16:32

Updated : 2020-12-14 16:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic