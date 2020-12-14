Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese iPhone maker says its India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'

Several Twitter videos show people sabotaging office building, significant loss incurred

  1321
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/14 14:31
An Indian factory owned by Wistron. 

An Indian factory owned by Wistron.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A day after its iPhone factory in Narsapur, India, was sabotaged, Taiwan's Wistron (緯創資通股份) issued a statement on Sunday evening (Dec. 13) that the company was appalled by the riots and will cooperate with a police investigation.

Known as one of Apple's major suppliers, Wistron produces the iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8. It has been expanding its operations in India this year due to the American push for moving factories out of China, media reported. The Taipei-based company is said to have promised investments of INR$13 billion (US$177 million) in the South Asian country.

CNA reported that the company's Kolar plant, where it assembles iPhones, had nearly 2,000 workers gathered Saturday morning (Dec. 12) in protest to accuse Wistron of violating employment contracts by making multiple payroll cuts. Matters escalated into violence, and Twitter videos show people smashing office windows and doors and destroying equipment, causing a significant loss.

The Times of India reported that thousands of iPhones were allegedly looted during the chaos. Miscommunications between Wistron, the contractors, and the employees were blamed for the incident.

Local authorities issued statements condemning the violence, while India TV reported that 132 people have been detained in connection with the attack.

The company's statement read that it was deeply shocked and surprised by the incident, adding that it "was caused by a mob of outsiders in an unknown attempt to cause damage in the unit." The statement appeared to downplay the rumored labor contract dispute.

The company emphasized that it abides by labor law and will fully support the police investigation into what happened. It went on to say that it is rushing to resume operations so as to protect workers' rights and interests.
Wistron
iPhone
India
Narsapur

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese Apple suppliers expand operations in India
Taiwanese Apple suppliers expand operations in India
2020/11/26 16:53
Indians watch with a mix of pride and scepticism as Kamala Harris prepares to become US vp
Indians watch with a mix of pride and scepticism as Kamala Harris prepares to become US vp
2020/11/18 09:59
Taiwan eyes enhanced India ties at Diwali celebration
Taiwan eyes enhanced India ties at Diwali celebration
2020/11/14 10:57
Apple suspends new business with Taiwan’s Pegatron over student exploitation in China
Apple suspends new business with Taiwan’s Pegatron over student exploitation in China
2020/11/09 16:21
Taiwan’s Compal Electronics scraps year-end party over COVID-19 concerns
Taiwan’s Compal Electronics scraps year-end party over COVID-19 concerns
2020/11/02 17:03

Updated : 2020-12-14 16:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic