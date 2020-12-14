Taiwanese iPhone maker says its India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A day after its iPhone factory in Narsapur, India, was sabotaged, Taiwan's Wistron (緯創資通股份) issued a statement on Sunday evening (Dec. 13) that the company was appalled by the riots and will cooperate with a police investigation.

Known as one of Apple's major suppliers, Wistron produces the iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8. It has been expanding its operations in India this year due to the American push for moving factories out of China, media reported. The Taipei-based company is said to have promised investments of INR$13 billion (US$177 million) in the South Asian country.

CNA reported that the company's Kolar plant, where it assembles iPhones, had nearly 2,000 workers gathered Saturday morning (Dec. 12) in protest to accuse Wistron of violating employment contracts by making multiple payroll cuts. Matters escalated into violence, and Twitter videos show people smashing office windows and doors and destroying equipment, causing a significant loss.

The Times of India reported that thousands of iPhones were allegedly looted during the chaos. Miscommunications between Wistron, the contractors, and the employees were blamed for the incident.

Local authorities issued statements condemning the violence, while India TV reported that 132 people have been detained in connection with the attack.

The company's statement read that it was deeply shocked and surprised by the incident, adding that it "was caused by a mob of outsiders in an unknown attempt to cause damage in the unit." The statement appeared to downplay the rumored labor contract dispute.

The company emphasized that it abides by labor law and will fully support the police investigation into what happened. It went on to say that it is rushing to resume operations so as to protect workers' rights and interests.