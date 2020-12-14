DPP legislator rejects ex-president's criticism of ruling party's US ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to former President Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) comment about the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) "sucking up" to the U.S., DPP Legislator Luo Chi-cheng (羅致政) on Sunday (Dec. 13) called Ma the least qualified person to criticize the ruling party.

In terms of meat products containing the leanness-inducing drug ractopamine, Ma was the one who allowed American beef from ractopamine-fed cattle into the nation in 2012, Luo pointed out. He said that there is no question of whether Taiwan is siding with the U.S. because it is very clear that China is a threat to Taiwan, CNA reported.

Luo said that since taking power, the DPP government has been “cleaning up the mess” Ma made with his flawed policies. The result of Ma’s eight-year presidency was the KMT losing political power and being completely disavowed by voters, the legislator stated, adding that the former president should reflect on his past actions and that he is not at all qualified to criticize the DPP.

Ma had made the comment on Sunday while attending a Christmas event in Taipei’s Wenshan District. He observed that while he and the Kuomintang (KMT) had often been accused of siding with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on cross-strait policies, the Democratic Progressive Party has, in fact, sought to ingratiate itself with the U.S. much more than the Ma administration did with China.

The KMT recently called on the DPP government to promptly re-engage in dialogue with Beijing. The DPP responded that the KMT was bootlicking the CCP, which kicked off this latest spat.

DPP legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said Washington has always supported Taiwan, while Beijing has only ever attempted to “sort out” the island country. So, he asked, where does Ma Ying-jeou stand?