New Taipei railway line damaged by landslide reopens

Railway line between Ruifang and Houtong stations welcomes first train since landslide incident. Railway line between Ruifang and Houtong stations welcomes first train since landslide incident. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) line in New Taipei City resumed operation on Monday (Dec. 14) after it was damaged by a landslide that nearly hit a train 10 days ago.

Transportation Minister Lin Chia-long (林佳龍) was present as the stretch of railway between Ruifang and Houtong stations welcomed its first train early Monday morning. The train departed Badu station in Keelung at 4:57 a.m. and passed through the landslide-damaged section near Houtong station at around 5:17 a.m. before reaching its destination, New Taipei's Jingtong station.

During a press interview, Lin said the train was traveling at a low speed of 40 kilometers per hour near the affected area to ensure traffic safety. He thanked workers for restoring most of the damaged section during inclement weather and with the risk of another further landslide, adding that more than 10,000 cubic meters of debris had been removed and nearly 300,000 people forced to take alternative transportation during that period.

Lin said all services in both directions on the eastern mainline will resume Tuesday (Dec. 15). Meanwhile, additional work is needed to reinforce the hillside along the western mainline, which will likely remain closed for at least another month, CNA cited him as saying.



Transportation Minister Lin Chia-long greets train at Houtong station. (CNA photo)