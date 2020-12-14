Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Explosion reportedly strikes ship off Jiddah, Saudi Arabia

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 10:26
Explosion reportedly strikes ship off Jiddah, Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A maritime group says an explosion has struck a ship off the Red Sea port city of Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.

The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an organization under Britain's royal navy, said the blast happened Sunday, without elaborating. It urged ships in the area to exercise caution.

Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, also reported the blast. Saudi Arabia's state-run media did not acknowledge the explosion.

There was no immediate word on what caused the blast However, it comes after a mine exploded and damaged a ship off Saudi Arabia last month.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have used sea mines before in their long war against a Saudi-led coalition. However, the Houthis have not commented.

Updated : 2020-12-14 11:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets