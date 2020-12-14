Migrant domestic caregivers rally in Taipei for equal rights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Domestic caregivers rallied in Taipei on Sunday (Dec. 13) to call for the same legal protections that other migrant workers enjoy in Taiwan.

As International Migrants Day (Dec. 18) approaches, approximately 200 domestic workers from the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam rallied in front of the Legislative Yuan on Sunday to call for the creation of a “household service act,” according to the Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT, 台灣移工聯盟係). Key components of the proposed law include a minimum wage and two days off per week.

Currently, the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) does not apply to domestic caregivers, who make up 33 percent of Taiwan's 701,240 migrant workers. In 2017, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) claimed that the act does not apply to domestic workers because their "duties, work hours and rest hours are clearly different from workers of business entities, making it hard to draw a clear line between what is work and what is not."



Protest organizers pointed out that the minimum monthly salary for domestic caregivers is only NT$17,000, while most other migrant workers are eligible for Taiwan's standard minimum monthly wage of NT$23,800, which is set to be increased to NT$24,000 next year. In addition, the lack of protection under the Labor Standards Act also means domestic workers do not qualify for overtime pay, occupational accident compensation, or retirement benefits.

In response to the protest, the MOL issued a press release in which it stated that because domestic caregivers primarily work in homes, it is difficult to verify working hours and rest periods and that it has been difficult to reach a consensus on the content of legislation that would protect their rights and how it would be enforced. The ministry emphasized that domestic workers' employment contracts stipulate matters such as pay and days off and that employers must comply with the terms.

The MOL stressed that it attaches great importance to the labor rights of domestic migrant workers, but it claimed the financial burden borne by disadvantaged families must also be considered and carefully assessed. The ministry pledged that in the future, it will take steps to improve the protection of domestic workers in terms of insurance, personal safety, and long-term care systems.



