No. 10 Texas A&M women beat Abilene Christian 77-59

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 09:12
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Wilson had 12 of her 15 points in the first half and the No. 10 Texas A&M women pulled away for a 77-59 win over previously unbeaten Abilene Christian on Sunday.

Wilson added four steals and three blocks for the Aggies (6-0). N’dea Jones had 10 points and 14 rebounds, Alexis Morris scored 14 points and Jordan Nixon had 11.

Texas A&M closed the first quarter with 10 straight points and added a 14-0 run in the second quarter to build a 37-16 lead with 4:17 left in the period. The Wildcats got the deficit no closer than 17 from there.

Anna McLeod made 4 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points for the Wildcats (5-1). Kamryn Mraz added 10 points for Abilene Christian.

The Aggies were 5 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half while the Wildcats were 6 of 25 (24.0%) from the arc and 7 of 31 (22.6%) from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Abilene Christian: The Wildcats entered the game averaging 92 points per game but had not yet faced a defense as formidable as Texas A&M’s. After falling behind big in the first half, they outscored the Aggies 37-34 after the break, a learning experience to build on with three non-conference games scheduled before heading into the Southland Conference schedule.

Texas A&M: The Aggies stayed within themselves, relying on their length and speed to prevent Abilene Christian from getting settled in its offense. Texas A&M already has two non-conference Top 25 wins and will host three more games before beginning the SEC season.

UP NEXT

Abilene Christian hosts Texas-Tyler on Tuesday.

Texas A&M hosts Sam Houston State on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

