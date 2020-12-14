Alexa
Huffman leads Jacksonville St. over Tennessee Tech 73-67

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 08:56
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Huffman scored 16 points and Jacksonville State made six free throws in the last 22 seconds to turn back Tennessee Tech 73-67 in an Ohio Valley Conference opener on Sunday.

Darian Adams added 18 points and six assists for Jacksonville State (4-2, 1-0). Kayne Henry added 11 points. Jalen Finch had seven assists and made four straight free throws in the closing seconds when Tennessee Tech twice come within two points.

Demaree King was held to only three points despite entering the contest as the Gamecocks’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He was 1-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Damaria Franklin had 21 points for the Golden Eagles (0-6, 0-1). Jr. Clay added 20 points and 10 assists and cut the gap to 67-65 with a pair of free throws and 69-67 on a layup.

Keishawn Davidson had seven points and six assists.

Kenny White Jr., who was second on the Golden Eagles in scoring heading into the matchup with 10 points per game, was held to three.

The teams turn right around and play at Jacksonville State on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

