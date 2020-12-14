No. 4 NC State women overcame 16-point deficit to beat BC

BOSTON (AP) — Kayla Jones scored 25 points, Elissa Cunane had 23 points and 15 rebounds and No. 4 North Carolina State overcame 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Boston College 75-69 on Sunday.

The Wolfpack (6-0, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 65-49 with just over six minutes left before scoring 25 of the game’s last 29 points. Jones had 11 points, shooting 5 for 5 from the field, and Cunane had eight rebounds in the fourth quarter.

Makayla Dickens scored 20 points and Cameron Swartz and Marnelle Garraud had 15 apiece for Boston College (4-2, 0-2). The Eagles made just two baskets in the fourth quarter.

NO. 9 KENTUCKY 88, SAMFORD 54

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Chasity Patterson scored 16 points to lead Kentucky past Samford.

Patterson scored 13 points in the second half. Dre’Una Edwards added 15 points for the Wildcats (6-0).

Andrea Cournoyer led the Lady Bulldogs (1-5) with 14 points.

NO. 11 UCLA 73, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 52

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored 19 points and Charisma Osborne added 18, each dominating a quarter, to help UCLA roll rout rival Southern California.

Osborne hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the first quarter as the Bruins (4-1, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference) opened a 27-18 lead. Onyenwere went 5 of 7, making both of her 3s, and scored 14 points in the third quarter when UCLA outscored the Trojans 20-5 to open a 27-point lead.

Jordan Sanders had 12 points for the Trojans (1-3, 0-3).

NO. 25 GONZAGA 58, MONTANA 51

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — LeeAnne Wirth scored 12 points and Gonzaga made 7 of 8 free throws in the last 36 seconds to hold off Montana.

Cierra Walker added 10 points and four steals for Gonzaga (4-2).

Sophia Stiles scored 15 points for Montana (1-2).

NO. 13 ARKANSAS 105, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 58

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored 26 points, Destiny Slocum added 22 and Arkansas romped past Central Arkansas.

Dungee was 3 for 3 from 3-point range and Razorbacks (7-1) were 12 for 24 overall.

Jalisa Outlaw led the Bears (1-4) with 22 points.

NO. 24 DePAUL 76, LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 67

CHICAGO (AP) — Lexi Held scored 10 of her 17 points in the last four minutes to help DePaul rally past Loyola of Chicago.

Sonya Morris led the Blue Demons (2-2) with 26 points. Deja Church added 15 points.

Maya Chandler led the Ramblers (1-1) with 14 points.