Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Washington St. downs Portland St. for 69-60 win

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 08:47
Washington St. downs Portland St. for 69-60 win

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Noah Williams scored 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Isaac Bonton scored 16 and Washington State held Portland State at bay with a 69-60 win on Sunday.

T.J. Bamba scored 15 points for Washington State and Andrej Jakimovski 12.

WSU (5-0) is off to its best start since 2017-18 when it started that season with six straight wins. The Cougars are receiving votes in the AP Top-25 for the first time since that season.

The five wins have been by a combined 22 points.

Charles Jones' layup with 10:31 remaining brought the Vikings within 44-41 with 10:31 left. Bamba followed with a 3-pointer 28 seconds later and Washington State gradually began to pull away.

Jakimovski's 3-pointer with 4:47 remaining put the Cougars up 60-50. Washington State never trailed.

Paris Dawson led Portland State (1-2) with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Amari McCray scored 12 with 11 rebounds for the Vikings.

Washington State now leads the all-time series with the Vikings, 9-0. The most recent meeting was on Dec. 6, 2015, a 91-67 Cougars’ win in Pullman.

Portland State now is 7-56 all-time against current members of the Pac-12 Conference.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-14 11:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets