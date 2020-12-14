Alexa
Prime minister of Taiwan ally eSwatini dies

President Tsai Ing-wen expresses condolences to Taiwan's only diplomatic ally in Africa

  220
By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/14 10:37
Late eSwatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini visits Taiwan in 2019 (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The prime minister of Taiwan’s only African ally eSwatini, Ambrose Dlamini, died on Sunday (Dec. 13) in South Africa, where he had been treated for coronavirus.

“Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the Nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini,” Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said in a statement on Sunday. However, he did not confirm whether the late prime minister’s death was directly related to COVID-19.

Dlamini, 52, tested positive for the coronavirus last month and had been hospitalized in neighboring South Africa since early December. He was named head of government in October 2018.

Their Majesties announce sad passing of His Excellency the Prime Minister.

Posted by Eswatini Government on Sunday, 13 December 2020

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) offers her deep condolences to the government and people of eSwatini, according to a statement from Taiwan's Presidential Office Monday morning (Dec. 14). Describing Dlamini as a “respectable political leader,” Tsai expressed gratitude for his rigorous support of her country’s international participation.
