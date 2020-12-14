Prime minister of Taiwan ally eSwatini dies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The prime minister of Taiwan’s only African ally eSwatini, Ambrose Dlamini, died on Sunday (Dec. 13) in South Africa, where he had been treated for coronavirus.

“Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the Nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini,” Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said in a statement on Sunday. However, he did not confirm whether the late prime minister’s death was directly related to COVID-19.

Dlamini, 52, tested positive for the coronavirus last month and had been hospitalized in neighboring South Africa since early December. He was named head of government in October 2018.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) offers her deep condolences to the government and people of eSwatini, according to a statement from Taiwan's Presidential Office Monday morning (Dec. 14). Describing Dlamini as a “respectable political leader,” Tsai expressed gratitude for his rigorous support of her country’s international participation.