Alston Jr. carries Boise State. over Weber State 70-59

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 08:06
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston Jr. scored 23 points, draining five 3-pointers, as Boise State beat Weber State 70-59 on Sunday for its fourth straight win.

Alston hit 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, scoring 14 points after halftime when the Broncos turned back a Weber challenge.

The game was a hasty addition as Weber State saw its Saturday game get scratched by COVID-19 issues at Utah State, and BSU had home games against Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount fall away.

Abu Kigab had 15 points for Boise State (4-1). RayJ Dennis added 12 points. Emmanuel Akot had eight rebounds and six assists to go with seven points.

Isiah Brown had 18 points for the Wildcats (2-1). Cody Carlson added 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Michal Kozak had seven points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Carlson stole the ball and scored on the fast break, pulling Weber to 40-39 after halftime, but the Broncos scored the next 11 points, including an Alston 3 and Weber didn't threaten again.

The Wildcats and Broncos, formerly rivals in the Big Sky Conference, had not played each other since 2005.

