Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hood carries Montana St. over Yellowstone Christian 114-74

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 07:49
Hood carries Montana St. over Yellowstone Christian 114-74

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Mike Hood had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Montana State rolled past NCCAA-member Yellowstone Christian 114-74 on Sunday. Jubrile Belo added 20 points for the Bobcats.

Hood hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Kellen Tynes had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for Montana State (2-1). Abdul Mohamed added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the first time this season Montana State scored at least 100 points.

Devin Jones had 20 points for the Centurions. Derrian Reed added 19 points. Andrii Basovets had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-14 09:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets