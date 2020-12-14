Alexa
UCF's Milton commits to FSU; Brewer transferring from Baylor

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/14 06:54
McKenzie Milton committed to transfer to Florida State as the former Central Florida quarterback looks to complete his comeback from a serious leg injury.

A Twitter post on Milton’s account, complete with a photoshopped image of him in a Florida State uniform, said he was committed to the Seminoles. Milton confirmed his intentions to ESPN.

Also, Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer posted on Twitter that he was leaving the Bears and intends to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer next season.

Milton finished in the top 10 of Heisman voting in 2017 and ‘18, leading UCF to consecutive undefeated regular seasons and a victory against Auburn in the Peach bowl after ’17 season.

In the regular-season finale of 2018 against rival South Florida, Milton suffered a gruesome injury to his right leg that included ligament, nerve and artery damage.

He has not played since and Dillon Gabriel has established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the country for UCF.

Milton announced last week he would transfer.

Updated : 2020-12-14 09:02 GMT+08:00

