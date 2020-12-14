Alexa
Vaudrin carries Winthrop past SC-Upstate 107-77

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 07:18
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Chandler Vaudrin registered a triple-double, the sixth of his career, with 13 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds to carry Winthrop to a 107-77 win over South Carolina Upstate on Sunday.

Adonis Arms had 17 points for Winthrop (4-0, 2-0 Big South Conference). D.J. Burns Jr. added 16 points. Josh Corbin had 15 points.

The Eagles also beat the Spartans 95-77 on Saturday.

Tommy Bruner had 23 points and six assists for the Spartans (0-6, 0-2), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to six games. Bryson Mozone added 20 points. Khydarius Smith had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com, the sixth of his career,

Updated : 2020-12-14 09:02 GMT+08:00

