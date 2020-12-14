Alexa
Neymar stretchered off injured as PSG loses 1-0 to Lyon

By JEROME PUGMIRE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/14 06:40
PSG's Neymar is carried off the field on a stretcher after getting injured during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon, at...
PSG's Neymar falls in pain during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, ...
Lyon's Tino Kadewere, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the League One soccer match between Paris Sai...
PSG's Neymar, center, is carried off the field on a stretcher after getting injured during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and...
PSG's Neymar, center, speaks to the referee Benoit Bastien during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon, at the Parc des Pr...

PARIS (AP) — Neymar was taken off on a stretcher deep into stoppage time as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain lost 1-0 at home to Lyon to drop to third place in the French league on Sunday.

Neymar hurt his left ankle in the seventh minute of injury time at Parc des Princes following a heavy tackle from Thiago Mendes, who was then red carded.

Lyon held on for 10 minutes of stoppage time to extend its unbeaten run to 11 games and throw the title race wide open.

PSG's fourth defeat of the season sent Lille top after it beat Bordeaux 2-1. Lyon is now second on goal difference, while PSG is one point behind in third spot.

Fourth-place Marseille trails PSG by one point but has played two fewer games.

PSG was without captain and center half Marquinhos because of a hip problem and he was missed against Lyon's slick attacking trio of Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi and Tino Kadewere.

They have now combined for 18 goals and nine assists in 14 games, with Toko Ekambi setting up Kadewere to rifle a diagonal shot past goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the 34th minute.

In northern France, Lille kept its strong form going.

Forward Jonathan Bamba scored the opening goal in the 16th minute and then set up captain Jose Fonte's header on the stroke of halftime, after midfielder Toma Basic had netted for Bordeaux.

PSG still has to play Lille twice and travel to Marseille and Lyon.

Rennes got back to winning ways with a scrappy 1-0 victory at Nice, thanks to striker M’Baye Niang's first-half goal.

In Sunday's other games, it was: Lorient 3, Nimes 0; Nantes 1, Dijon 1; Strasbourg 2, Metz 2; and Brest 2, Reims 1.

___

Updated : 2020-12-14 09:01 GMT+08:00

