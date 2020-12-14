Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Horvath carries UMBC over CSU 66-49

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 06:43
Horvath carries UMBC over CSU 66-49

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Horvath had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead Maryland-Baltimore County to a 66-49 win over Coppin State on Sunday.

L.J. Owens had 12 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (4-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Keondre Kennedy added 12 points and nine rebounds. Daniel Akin had 10 rebounds.

Darnell Rogers, the Retrievers’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 13 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

Koby Thomas had 14 points for the Eagles (1-5). Kyle Cardaci added 13 points. Anthony Tarke had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-14 09:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets