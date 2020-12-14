Alexa
Maluach scores 23 to lead New Mexico past Rice 72-61

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 06:40
HOUSTON (AP) — Makuach Maluach had 23 points as New Mexico topped Rice 72-61 on Sunday.

Rod Brown had 11 points for New Mexico (1-0). Bayron Matos added 10 points.

Quincy Olivari had 21 points for the Owls (4-1), whose four-game season-opening winning streak was snapped. Travis Evee added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-14 09:01 GMT+08:00

