By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 06:28
Onyenwere, Osborne lead No. 11 UCLA women past USC 73-52

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored 19 points and Charisma Osborne added 18, each dominating a quarter, as No. 11 UCLA rolled to a 73-52 win over crosstown rival USC on Sunday.

Osborne hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the first quarter as the Bruins opened a 27-18 lead. Onyenwere went 5 of 7, making both of her 3s, and scored 14 points in the third quarter when UCLA outscored the Trojans 20-5 to open a 27-point lead.

Natlie Chou scored 10 points for the Bruins (4-1, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference).

Jordan Sanders, a graduate transfer from UC Irvine and the only senior for the Trojans (1-3, 0-3) scored 12 points and Desiree Caldwell added 11.

Emily Bessoir, a 6-foot-4 freshman, hit a 3-pointer midway through the first quarter to cap a 12-0 run that put UCLA up 18-4. USC scored the last five points of the first quarter to trail by nine but that was the last time the deficit was less than double figures when Osborne opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer.

Onyenwere had five points in a 7-0 burst to open the second half and scored nine-straight UCLA points in the third quarter to make it 60-33.

With Chantel Horvat grabbing nine rebounds, UCLA had a 44-29 advantage on the boards, 18-5 on the offensive end. USC went 4 of 17 from 3-point range and shot 37% with 18 turnovers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

