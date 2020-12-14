Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Krutwig scores 22 to lead Loyola of Chicago past UIC 77-66

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 06:37
Krutwig scores 22 to lead Loyola of Chicago past UIC 77-66

Cameron Krutwig scored 22 points and Loyola of Chicago beat Illinois-Chicago 77-66 on Sunday.

Marquise Kennedy had 16 points for the Ramblers (3-0). Braden Norris added 11 points and Lucas Williamson had 10 and eight rebounds.

Teyvion Kirk had 17 points for the Flames (3-2). Michael Diggins added 16 points and nine rebounds. Rob Howard had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-14 09:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets