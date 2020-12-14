Alexa
Jones leads UNC-Asheville over High Point 90-84 in OT

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 05:56
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones scored 19 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, to lead five UNC-Asheville players in double figures as the Bulldogs topped High Point 90-84 in overtime on Sunday.

LJ Thorpe added 18 points for the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-0 Big South). Coty Jude chipped in 14 with a trio of 3-pointers, Lavar Batts Jr. scored 11 and Evan Clayborne had 10. Thorpe also had six assists.

John-Michael Wright had 22 points for the Panthers (1-4, 0-2). Lydell Elmore added 13 points. Ahmil Flowers had 11 points and six rebounds.

UNC Asheville missed two 3-pointers at the end of regulation, but Jute hit from distance to kick off the overtime and then added three free throws as the Bulldogs took control.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-14 09:00 GMT+08:00

