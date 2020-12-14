Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lucas scores 16 to carry Milwaukee past W. Michigan 71-63

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 05:37
Lucas scores 16 to carry Milwaukee past W. Michigan 71-63

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Te’Jon Lucas had 16 points as Milwaukee beat Western Michigan 71-63 on Sunday.

DeAndre Gholston had 13 points and six rebounds for Milwaukee (1-1). C.J. Wilbourn added 11 points. Amir Allen had nine rebounds.

Greg Lee had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos (1-4). B. Artis White added 17 points. Jason Whitens had 16 points.

Titus Wright, who led the Broncos in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-14 08:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets