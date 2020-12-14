Alexa
Patterson leads No. 9 Kentucky women past Samford 88-54

By KEITH TAYLOR , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/14 05:19
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Chasity Patterson scored 16 points to lead No. 9 Kentucky to an 88-54 win over Samford on Sunday.

The Wildcats (6-0) closed out a three-game homestead with two straight blowouts. The run of home games began with a thrilling 72-68 triumph over No. 16 Indiana on Dec. 6.

Patterson scored 13 points in the second half. Dre’Una Edwards finished with 15 points, Rhyne Howard scored 14 points and Blair Green had 10 for Kentucky.

Andrea Cournoyer led the Lady Bulldogs (1-5) with 14 points.

Edwards scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the first half to set the tone early for the Wildcats.

Kentucky got most of its offense in transition and scored 32 points off 21 Samford turnovers, including 15 in the first half.

Howard connected on two of the Wildcats’ six 3-pointers in the first half and scored 10 points to go along with five assists. Kentucky led 50-31 at the half.

The Wildcats began the second half with consecutive 3-pointers by Green, Howard and Patterson to push ahead 59-31.

BIG PICTURE

Samford: The Bulldogs began a five-game road trip after defeating North Alabama for their first win of the season. Samford, which made eight 3-pointers in the win over North Alabama, went 5 of 21 from long range against Kentucky.

Kentucky: The Wildcats improved to 18-1 against teams from the Southern Conference, including a 4-0 mark against Samford. Kentucky plays two more nonconference games before taking on No. 13 Arkansas on New Year’s Eve. Sophomore guard Emma King missed her second straight game because of COVID-19 protocols.

UP NEXT

Samford: At Jacksonville State on Wednesday.

Kentucky: At No. 24 DePaul on Wednesday.

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-14 06:00 GMT+08:00

