Garza scores 23, No. 3 Iowa routs Northern Illinois 106-53

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/14 05:12
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 23 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as No. 3 Iowa beat Northern Illinois 106-53 on Sunday.

Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 30.4 points per game, added eight rebounds while playing just 20 minutes as coach Fran McCaffery used his reserves for much of the second half. Garza, the lone unanimous selection to the Associated Press preseason All-American team, was 8 of 10 from the field and is shooting 69.1% for the season.

It was a season high in scoring for Wieskamp, who played just 19 minutes.

Iowa (6-0), which came in ranked second in the country in scoring at 99.4 points per game, had its third game of 100 or more points. The Hawkeyes have scored 50 or more points in five consecutive halves.

Iowa had a 25-2 first-half run that included a stretch of 15 consecutive points.

Patrick McCaffery had 14 points and Keegan Murray added 10 for the Hawkeyes.

Adong Makuoi had 14 points and Anthony Crump had 10 for Northern Illinois (0-5).

HAWKEYE FAMILY TREES

Murray and his twin brother, Kris, also a freshman forward with the Hawkeyes, are sons of former Iowa player Kenyon Murray. Kris Murray played four minutes in the second half. Kenyon Murray played at Iowa from 1993-96, scoring 1,230 career points. Patrick McCaffery and his brother Connor, who had seven assists in the game, are sons of Fran McCaffery.

MILESTONE WIN

It was Fran McCaffery’s 200th win in 11 seasons at Iowa. McCaffery, who got his 450th career win on Friday against Iowa State, is 200-143 with the Hawkeyes.

BIG PICTURE

The Hawkeyes maintained their momentum after wins last week over No. 16 North Carolina and in-state rival Iowa State. They have five days to prepare to face top-ranked Gonzaga on a neutral court.

Northern Illinois, coming off an overtime loss to Ball State, led for most of the first six minutes.

UP NEXT

Northern Illinois: Hosts Chicago State on Friday.

Iowa: Faces No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-14 06:00 GMT+08:00

