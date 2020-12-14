Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bohannon leads Youngstown St. over Binghamton 79-65

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 05:18
Bohannon leads Youngstown St. over Binghamton 79-65

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Naz Bohannon scored 23 points as Youngstown State topped Binghamton 79-65 on Sunday.

Darius Quisenberry had 17 points for Youngstown State (2-0) to become the 38th player in school history to score 1,000 points. Michael Akuchie added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Garrett Covington had 11 points.

Brenton Mills had 15 points for the Bearcats (0-3). George Tinsley added 12 points and eight rebounds. Ogheneyole Akuwovo had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-14 06:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets