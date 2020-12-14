Alexa
US looking into possible Treasury Department computer hack

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 04:43
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hackers apparently got into computers at the U.S. Treasury Department and possibly other federal agencies, touching off a government response involving the National Security Council.

Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot said Sunday that the government is aware of reports about the hacks. "We are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation,” he wrote in an email.

Reuters reported Sunday that a group backed by a foreign government stole information from Treasury and a Commerce Department agency responsible for deciding internet and telecommunications policy. Intelligence agencies are reportedly concerned that other agencies were hacked using similar tools.

The Treasury Department deferred comment to the National Security Council.

Updated : 2020-12-14 06:00 GMT+08:00

