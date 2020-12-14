Alexa
Holden, Hall lead Wright State past Bowling Green 85-67

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 03:59
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden scored 19 points, leading five into double figures and Wright State topped Bowling Green 85-67 on Sunday.

Jaylon Hall added 17 points with five assists for the Raiders, while Loudon Love chipped in 16. Love also had 16 rebounds and four blocks.

Love, with 920 career boards, surpassed Bill Edwards (1990-93) as the all-time career rebounds leader for Wright State. Love came into the game with 904 rebounds, trailing Edwards by three, tied the mark at 13:18 of the first half and took over the top spot with a board at 11:58.

Grant Basile had 12 points and nine rebounds for Wright State (2-1).

Trey Calvin, who led the Raiders in scoring coming into the contest with 16.0 points per game, had only 5 points. He shot 17 percent from behind the arc (1 of 6).

Kaden Metheny had 15 points for the Falcons (4-2), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Daeqwon Plowden added 14 points. Justin Turner had 13 points and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-14 05:59 GMT+08:00

