Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Albanians rally for 5th day after police kill man in curfew

By LLAZAR SEMINI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/14 04:01
Albanian protesters run away from teargas during a protest rally in Tirana, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Demonstrators in a northern Albanian city damaged...
Protesters take part in a protest rally in Tirana, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Demonstrators in a northern Albanian city damaged the left-wing governing ...
Albanian policemen prepare for a protest rally in Tirana, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Demonstrators in a northern Albanian city damaged the left-wing gov...
A protester holding a road sign makes his way with others during a protest rally in Tirana, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Demonstrators in a northern Alban...

Albanian protesters run away from teargas during a protest rally in Tirana, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Demonstrators in a northern Albanian city damaged...

Protesters take part in a protest rally in Tirana, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Demonstrators in a northern Albanian city damaged the left-wing governing ...

Albanian policemen prepare for a protest rally in Tirana, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Demonstrators in a northern Albanian city damaged the left-wing gov...

A protester holding a road sign makes his way with others during a protest rally in Tirana, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Demonstrators in a northern Alban...

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian demonstrators on Sunday kept up their daily protests over the fatal shooting of a man by police enforcing a coronavirus curfew.

The rally started peacefully from the capital Tirana’s Skanderbeg Square to the main government building of Prime Minister Edi Rama, with protesters chanting “No justice, no calmness!” and “Justice for Klodian!”

Demonstrators asked for the resignation of the police chief and the release of those who have been arrested in days of clashes with police. Later some hurled stones at the Tirana police station, where police responded with tear gas and water cannons. Smaller protests were held in other cities.

Albanians have defied a coronavirus ban on public gatherings and have clashed with police in recent days after Klodian Rasha was killed in Tirana amid a curfew early Tuesday. Police say he ignored officers’ calls to stop and ran away. A police officer has been arrested and is being investigated for “homicide in excess of necessary self-defense.”

Rama has apologized for what he called the “inexplicable and completely unreasonable” shooting of Rasha and his interior minister resigned Thursday.

Scores of people have been arrested in five days of protests and almost 300 have been charged with holding an illegal protest during the pandemic, as well as with arson and public order breaches. Authorities say 26 police officers and at least four protesters have been injured in the clashes.

Rama has accused opposition politicians, including President Ilir Meta, of inciting the violent protests. The center-right opposition Democratic Party blames Rama for Rasha’s death and is pledging that it will topple the prime minister in April's parliamentary election.

The U.S. and the European Union have urged Albania's political parties to exercise restraint amid the protests.

Updated : 2020-12-14 05:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets