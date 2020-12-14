Alexa
Los Angeles suspect arrested in Mexico on 2017 murder charge

By STEFANIE DAZIO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/14 04:09
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man wanted in the 2017 killing of the mother of his young child in South Los Angeles has been arrested in Mexico, authorities said.

Andres Zambrano, now believed to be 30 years old, had been sought by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the March 16, 2017, death of the woman, who was the mother of his then-2-year-old child, officials said. Zambrano allegedly shot the victim in the street in front of her home.

Zambrano had been considered one of the FBI Los Angeles field office's most wanted fugitives and his case had been highly publicized by authorities in an attempt to determine his whereabouts.

He was arrested on a federal warrant Friday while eating at a restaurant in Colima, Mexico, after officials on a task force discovered he was in that area, the FBI LA field office said in a news release. He was brought back to the U.S. on Saturday.

Zambrano, booked on a state charge for suspicion of murder, is being held on more than $2 million bail in Los Angeles. His first court appearance has not yet been scheduled, online records show.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Updated : 2020-12-14 05:59 GMT+08:00

