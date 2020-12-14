Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

W. Kentucky narrowly tops Rhode Island 68-65

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 03:49
W. Kentucky narrowly tops Rhode Island 68-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Josh Anderson scored 15 points and Taveion made two free throws with five seconds left and Western Kentucky held off Rhode Island 68-65 on Sunday.

Rhode Island trailed by 11 with 12:51 to play but went on a 15-3 run to take a 52-51 lead with 7:21 to go. Western Kentucky was up five with 1 1/2 minutes remaining but Fatts Russell made three free throws and a layup to tie the game with 47 seconds to go.

Charles Bassey put the Hilltoppers back on top with a layup and after Jalen Carey made just one of two free throws, Hollingsworth sealed it. The Rams couldn't get off a final shot.

Hollingsworth had 14 points and seven rebounds for Western Kentucky (5-2) and Bassey added 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

D.J. Johnson had 16 points for the Rams (3-4) and Russell added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-14 05:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets
Taiwan president condemns KMT freeze on CPTPP and defense budgets