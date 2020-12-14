Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Jimmy Collins, former UIC coach and Illinois assistant, dies

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 01:26
Jimmy Collins, former UIC coach and Illinois assistant, dies

CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Collins, who coached Illinois-Chicago to the NCAA tournament three times in 14 seasons, died Sunday morning, the school announced. He was 74.

Collins led UIC to a 218-208 record from 1996 to 2010. The Flames posted four 20-win seasons and made the program's only NCAA tournament appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2004.

Collins played for Lou Henson at New Mexico State from 1967-70. He helped the Aggies reach the Final Four in his last season and was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bulls.

Collins spent 13 seasons as an assistant under Henson at Illinois and was one of the main architects of the 1988-89 “Flyin’ Illini” squad that won 31 games and reached the Final Four. He also recruited Deon Thomas, Illinois' career scoring leader and a former UIC assistant.

Collins is survived by his wife Hettie and children Erica, Kenny, Semaj and Brandi.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-14 02:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
CECC right to reject SinoVac because of risks
CECC right to reject SinoVac because of risks