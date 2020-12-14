Alexa
Kane and Son combine again as Tottenham draws 1-1 at Palace

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 00:26
Tottenham's Harry Kane, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match b...
Tottenham's Harry Kane, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match between Crystal P...
Tottenham's Harry Kane(10), heads the ball towards goal during their English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur ...
Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp, (15), celebrates after scoring his sides 1st goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match betwe...
Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp, right, scores his sides 1st goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace...

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane and Son Heung-min combined for a goal for the 12th time this season before Premier League leader Tottenham conceded in the 81st minute to draw 1-1 at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Kane collected a short pass from Son and sent in a speculative, swerving shot from about 30 meters (yards) that befuddled Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and flew into the middle of the goal in the 23rd minute.

Guaita would later make amends with a series of stunning saves, the best seeing him get down low to claw away a header from Kane and then dive to his right to tip a free kick from Eric Dier against the crossbar.

Jeffrey Schlupp earned Palace a point, bundling home a finish from close range after Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris spilled an inswinging free kick from Eberechi Eze.

Tottenham is one point clear of Liverpool, which plays Fulham later Sunday.

Only Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton, with 13, have combined for more goals in one season than Kane and Son. That came in the 1994-95 title-winning season for Blackburn.

The Tottenham pair still have 26 games to break that record.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-14 02:34 GMT+08:00

