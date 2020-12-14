Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Northern Iowa scraps 2 basketball games

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/14 00:24
The Latest: Northern Iowa scraps 2 basketball games

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Northern Iowa says it won’t play its scheduled men's basketball matchups with No. 13 Wisconsin or Marshall this week.

The Panthers (1-4) were scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Wednesday and Marshall on Saturday.

Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson announced Sunday that the team is pausing all activities, including practice and those two games.

“The challenges presented by the current pandemic combined with a number of injuries have had a significant impact on our available number of student-athletes,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson said he would give players a couple of days off early this week so they can go home and see their families.

Northern Iowa begins its Missouri Valley Conference schedule Dec. 27 by hosting Missouri State.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-14 02:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
CECC right to reject SinoVac because of risks
CECC right to reject SinoVac because of risks