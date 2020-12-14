Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Former Liverpool defender Henchoz fired by Swiss club Xamax

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 00:03
Former Liverpool defender Henchoz fired by Swiss club Xamax

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland (AP) — Former Liverpool defender Stéphane Henchoz was fired as coach by Swiss club Neuchâtel Xamax on Sunday.

The club said seven straight losses in the Swiss second tier “forced the directors to take a measure as radical as it is painful.”

Xamax was expected to challenge for promotion but is ninth in the 10-team division.

Henchoz saved the club from relegation in 2019 but could not repeat the feat last season when he returned after a brief spell at Sion.

He started his playing career with Xamax, and left for Hamburger SV in Germany before spending a decade in England, including five years at Liverpool.

Xamax said former Young Boys coach Martin Rueda will take charge of the team for the three games left before a mid-season break.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-14 02:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft approaches just 103 km from Taiwan
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
Singapore to open borders to Taiwan Dec. 18
CECC right to reject SinoVac because of risks
CECC right to reject SinoVac because of risks