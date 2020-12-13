Alexa
Dortmund fires coach Lucien Favre after 5-1 loss

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 22:52
File---File picture taken Oct.19, 2019 shows Dortmund's head coach Lucien Favre beside the pitch prior the German Bundesliga soccer match between Boru...
File---File picture taken Oct.19, 2019 shows Dortmund's head coach Lucien Favre beside the pitch prior the German Bundesliga soccer match between Boru...

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund fired coach Lucien Favre on Sunday, a day after the team lost 5-1 to promoted Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund dropped to fifth in the league after the heavy loss and has won just one of its last five games in all competitions in a slump that coincides with an injury to star forward Erling Haaland.

Assistant coach Edin Terzic will take charge of the team on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Favre had been with Dortmund since 2018 and, even before the recent slump, was already considered likely to depart when his contract expired at the end of the season.

Sporting director Michael Zorc said that, following recent results, “our goal for the season ... is seriously under threat and so we have to act.”

