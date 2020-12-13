Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 20:31
Westwood wins Race to Dubai title for 3rd time at age 47

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lee Westwood clinched the Race to Dubai title to end a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player for the third time, at the age of 47, after a crazy finish to the DP World Tour Championship won in dramatic circumstances by Matt Fitzpatrick on Sunday.

Westwood finished in second place outright on 14 under par after a 4-under 68 in his final round, which was enough to jump to the top of the Race to Dubai standings — but only after a meltdown by his rivals in the final holes at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Patrick Reed, seeking to become the first American to be Europe’s top player, bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 to drop out of contention for the Race to Dubai title. Then Laurie Canter double-bogeyed No. 17 and bogeyed the last, leaving Westwood alone in second.

Fitzpatrick parred the last for a one-shot victory to win the tour’s season-ending event for the second time, after 2016, but Westwood was already celebrating a bigger prize after watching the final holes in the scoring hut with his girlfriend-caddie.

Westwood won what was formerly known as the Order of Merit title for the first time 20 years ago, and again in 2009.

Updated : 2020-12-13 22:41 GMT+08:00

